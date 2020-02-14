NTDC Instals auto transformers at Lahore, Jamshoro grid stations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) ::In order to cater to the increased demand of electricity during summer season, the National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) is all set to overcome the system constraints on identified 500- and 220-kV grid stations across the country, according to an NTDC spokesperson.

For the purpose, 250 MVA transformer have been added to 220-kV Ghazi grid station, and the addition would help end overloading of system and provide uninterrupted power supply to Lahore Electric Supply Company LESCO consumers with improved voltage level, said the spokesperson.

The NTDC has devised a system constraints removal plan, envisaged in three phases. In the first phase, a 450 MVA transformer was added and energised at 500-kV Jamshoro grid station in Jan 2020 to overcome overloading of the system during minimum power generation of wind power plants (WPPs).

The spokesman said that the augmentation work on 500-kV Bhikki-New Lahore transmission line, 220-kV Ravi-Lahore transmission and 220-kV Ravi-Shalamar transmission line is also in progress, which will be completed in the shortest possible time.

The NTDC has already managed to resolve the constraints issues successfully in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad with addition of 750 MVA transformer at 500-kV grid station Rawat, which resulted in smooth power supply to the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) consumers of Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Chakwal without overloading of the system. The said grid station has become an important and major hub of power dispersal with overall capacity of 2850 MVA, he added.

Likewise, installation of 600 MVA transformer at 500-kV Gatti grid station had played a vital role in system stability and managed to reduce overloading considerably. The 500-kV Gatti grid station in Faisalabad is one of the major stations of the country's transmission network with overall capacity of 2,400 MVA. The grid station is also feeding LESCO and FESCO areas, he said.