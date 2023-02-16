NTDC issues appointment letters to 12 employees under deceased quota

(@FahadShabbir)

National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited has issued appointment letters to 12 employees under the deceased employee children quota

Managing Director (MD) NTDC, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan handed over the appointment letters to the 12 individuals (BPS- 5 to BPS-15), during a ceremony held at WAPDA House, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, MD NTDC, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan said that welfare of the employees is the top priority of the company.

He expressed hope that the newly appointed employees will make best use of their abilities for the improvement of NTDC, following the example of their late parents.

He directed the GM (HR) to make an effective strategy for the employment of individuals under Deceased Employee's Children Quota & payment of death compensation be ensured on urgent basis to the family of the deceased.

New appointees included Muhammad Zohaib Awan (Assistant), Rana Muhammad Usman (ASSA), Shehryar (ALM), Numan Abbas (ALM), Quveen Ahmad (ASSA), Ansa Kousar (Junior Clerk), Iqrar Abbas (ALM), Khuram Shahzad (SSO-II), Hafiz Shehriyar (Junior Clerk), Rana Muhammad Abubakar (LS-II), Javaria Noreen (Naib Qasid) and Muhammad Musharaf (ALM).

GM (HR), Syed Mukkarram Hussain Jafri, GM (AM) North, Anwar Ahmed Khan, Chief Engineer (AM) North, Engr. Muhammad Rafeeq and other senior officers were also present during the ceremony.

Later, Fateha was also offered for all deceased employees.