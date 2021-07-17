NTDC jumps in country-wide monsoon tree plantation drive

State run National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) is going to make Tree Plantation as part of PC-I of all NTDC projects across the Country

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) , State run National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) is going to make Tree Plantation as part of PC-I of all NTDC projects across the Country.

This was stated by Managing Director NTDC Engr. Muhammad Ayub during a tree plantation ceremony held at HVDC Converter station near Balloki.

While addressing the ceremony, he said that NTDC is actively pursuing its tree plantation campaign in compliance with Prime Minister's vision "Clean and Green Pakistan" and NTDC will plant 2 lac trees at sites of its projects.

Mr. Wang Bao CFO Pak Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line Company (PMLTC, which constructed HVDC Converter Station) addressed after tree plantations and said that PMLTC is also actively participating in tree plantations and planting tress on different sites of its projects.

He said Pakistan and China has strong bonding of bilateral ties and deep friendship. He also appreciated the Prime Minister's billion Tree Project.

Deputy Managing Director Mr. Safdar Ali, General Manager HVDC Mr. Anjum Aziz also spoke on the occasion. A large number of NTDC and Chinese engineers were also present during the ceremony.