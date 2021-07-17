UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NTDC Jumps In Country-wide Monsoon Tree Plantation Drive

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 08:51 PM

NTDC jumps in country-wide monsoon tree plantation drive

State run National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) is going to make Tree Plantation as part of PC-I of all NTDC projects across the Country

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) , State run National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) is going to make Tree Plantation as part of PC-I of all NTDC projects across the Country.

This was stated by Managing Director NTDC Engr. Muhammad Ayub during a tree plantation ceremony held at HVDC Converter station near Balloki.

While addressing the ceremony, he said that NTDC is actively pursuing its tree plantation campaign in compliance with Prime Minister's vision "Clean and Green Pakistan" and NTDC will plant 2 lac trees at sites of its projects.

Mr. Wang Bao CFO Pak Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line Company (PMLTC, which constructed HVDC Converter Station) addressed after tree plantations and said that PMLTC is also actively participating in tree plantations and planting tress on different sites of its projects.

He said Pakistan and China has strong bonding of bilateral ties and deep friendship. He also appreciated the Prime Minister's billion Tree Project.

Deputy Managing Director Mr. Safdar Ali, General Manager HVDC Mr. Anjum Aziz also spoke on the occasion. A large number of NTDC and Chinese engineers were also present during the ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister China Company All Billion

Recent Stories

EOC of PDMA to remain open during Eid holidays; DG ..

3 minutes ago

KP Govt initiates consultations on revival of Pes ..

3 minutes ago

OPEC+ Countries Agree to Meet Sunday to Discuss Oi ..

3 minutes ago

Key UN development forum's declaration vows to ove ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan always play positive role for peaceful Af ..

7 minutes ago

Veteran TV actor Naila Jafrri passes away

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.