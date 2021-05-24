UrduPoint.com
NTDC Kicks Off Repairing And Rehabilitation Work Of Damaged Towers Of High Transmission Lines

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 07:27 PM

NTDC kicks off repairing and rehabilitation work of damaged towers of high transmission lines

The National Transmission and Desptach Company Limited (NTDC) has started rehabilitation work of damaged towers of high power transmission lines caused due to heavy windstorm in southern part of the country

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The National Transmission and Desptach Company Limited (NTDC) has started rehabilitation work of damaged towers of high power transmission lines caused due to heavy windstorm in southern part of the country. The recent wind storm and torrential rain damaged five towers of 500 kv Transmission Line and Jamshoro-Port Qasim and two towers of 500 kv Jamshoro-Dadu Transmission line, NTDC media wing told APP here Monday.

Managing Director Engr. Muhammad Ayub reached to the site immediately and started supervising the repair work of damaged towers.

He directed to complete the rehabilitation work within four days.

It is pertinent to note that alternative source providing full load and no load management is being carried out in all parts of country.

The recent windstorm played havoc with two extra high voltage transmission lines in Jamshoro which led to the power suspension of different areas. However, due to availability of adequate power in the system, the NTDC managed power supply through alternate sources and restored and stabilized the whole transmission system in the country.

