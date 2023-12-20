NTDC officer secures 1st position

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) An officer of the National Transmission & Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) secured the 1st position in the 61th Senior Management Course (SMC), held at WAPDA Administrative Staff College Islamabad.

According to an NTDC spokesman here on Wednesday, 28 officers of BPS-19 from WAPDA, state-owned Generation, Transmission and Distribution companies participated in 11 weeks long SMC, a mandatory course for promotion in the next grade. Out of those, Dr. Muhammad Saood Akhtar, Manager Learning & Development HR NTDC secured the first position in the course.

Managing Director NTDC, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan appreciated the outstanding achievement of the officer.