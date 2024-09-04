NTDC Organized One Day Awareness Workshop On ICT/ERP Modernization
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2024 | 08:35 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The Learning and Development Directorate of the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) here on Wednesday organized an awareness workshop to provide a comprehensive understanding of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) modernization and the ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) program to the management and senior officers of the NTDC.
The workshop was aimed at highlighting the strategic importance and benefits of ICT and ERP modernization for NTDC, as well as to identify key challenges and strategies for implementing the program, said a press release.
In his opening remarks, Deputy Managing Director (AD&M), Rasheed A. Bhutto emphasized the urgency of digitizing various processes, stating, "ERP is the need of the hour and NTDC management is committed to meet all necessary requirements." Deputy Managing Director (P&E), Engr. Qaiser Khan, commending HR department for conducting the interactive session, urged to meet the project deadlines.
General Manager (Human Resource) Engr. Sohail Mumtaz Bajwa, General Manager (Technical) Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan and Chief Financial Officer NTDC, Mr. Waseem Sadaat also highlighted the importance of ICT Modernization and ERP implementation. Chief Information Officer of NTDC, Khalid Mehmood, provided an introduction and overview of the program's achievements, noting that 130 sites have been interconnected so far.
Foreign and local representatives from Siemens, System Limited, CMC, and PTCL gave their presentations for their respective scopes, outlining the roadmap and current progress status. Question-and-answer session was also held in the end, in which NTDC officers actively participated. The workshop was attended by General Managers, Chief Engineers, C-Suite Officers, selected change champions, and other senior NTDC officers.
