NTDC organizes farewell ceremony in honour of retired GM

The National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) on Thursday arranged a farewell ceremony in the honour of retired General Manager Engr. Anjum Aziz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :The National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) on Thursday arranged a farewell ceremony in the honour of retired General Manager Engr. Anjum Aziz.

The ceremony was chaired by the Managing Director NTDC Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan, said a press release.

The MD NTDC expressed best wishes for the retired officer and paid tributes for his services rendered for the department.

He also presented a shield, gift and cheque of dues.

Engr. Anjum Aziz also thanked NTDC management for arranging a farewell ceremony.

The Deputy Managing Director Engr. Manzoor Ahmad, General Managers, Chief Law Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Security Officers, Chief Engineers and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

Engr. Anjum Aziz was also holding the portfolio of president NTDC sports Association. NTDC Sports department also presented a bouquet and shield to the outgoing officer.