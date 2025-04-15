NTDC organizes seminar on Project Management & Dispute Resolution

National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) here Tuesday hosted a seminar on "Project Management & Dispute Resolution"

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) here Tuesday hosted a seminar on "Project Management & Dispute Resolution".

The event featured distinguished international expert Dr. Romano Allione from Italy, who delivered a comprehensive presentation on effective project management strategies and dispute resolution mechanisms.

Dr. Romano Allione has served as Project Manager at Tarbela Dam Project and as a Chartered Member of DRBF & FIDIC Adjudication.

NTDC BoD Chairman Dr. Fiaz Ahmed Chaudhry and Managing Director Engr. Muhammad Waseem Younas were also present. The seminar was attended by large number of NTDC engineers including General Managers and Chief Engineers.

During his presentation, Dr. Romano Allione shared his experiences while working on Tarbela Dam and other projects across the world and provided valuable insights about the challenges faced during the construction of these projects.

He highlighted the importance of effective project management, ownership and timely decision making, particularly in managing timeline and resources. He also emphasized the importance of proactive approach to avoid disputes and explained the contractual clauses related to dispute adjudication.

On the occasion, Dr. Fiaz Ahmed Chaudhry expressed his views for better project management and said that proper home-work and scoping of the project is imperative for its timely completion. He commended Dr. Romano's expertise and encouraged participants to incorporate the presented methodologies into their project management practices.

Managing Director Engr. Muhammad Waseem Younas also appreciated Dr. Romano's services and said that NTDC officers should benefit from his experiences.

The company's General Manager (HR) Engr. Sohail Mumtaz Bajwa delivered a vote of thanks and expressed gratitude to Dr. Romano Allione for sharing his experiences. The lecture was followed by an interactive question answer session, where Dr. Romano Allione answered the queries of the participants.

At the end, a momentous shield was also presented to Dr. Romano Allione in recognition of his contributions. Project Management specialist Engr. Moeen-ud-Din Sheikh also attended the seminar.