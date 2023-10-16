Open Menu

NTDC Plans To Set Up Rs 31.820 Bln 500 KV Grid Station In Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2023 | 01:00 PM

NTDC plans to set up Rs 31.820 bln 500 kV grid station in Sialkot

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) The National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) has planned to set up 500kV Grid Station in tehsil Daska, district Sialkot with an estimated cost of Rs 31.820 billion.

Official sources told APP here that it would comprise 2x750 MVA 500/220 kV auto-transformers and 3x250 MVA 220/132 kV transformers, which would be connected to the National Grid through 01 No. 500 kV and 02 No. 220 kV transmission lines.

The PC-1 of the project has already been approved while AFD- the French Development Agency would provide financing for it.

The NRDC had already acquired 736 Kanal 13 Marla land for construction of the grid. The acquisition of land was completed at a total cost of Rs 337.

4 million, they said.

The project is of vital importance for the strengthening of the power system in the region. The project is aimed at improving the voltage profile, eradicate load shedding and facilitate the evacuation of power from cost-effective hydel power plants in the north to the load centers of Punjab in the future.

Moreover, the project will contribute to reduce loading in the 220 kV & 132 kV system and improve the power supply position of the Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO). NTDC's aim through this project is to meet the increasing demand for electricity and ensure a reliable operation and smooth power supply to industries, businesses and domestic consumers across Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Load Shedding Electricity Punjab Company Gujranwala Sialkot Daska From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million GEPCO

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 14 Australia Vs. Sri ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 14 Australia Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Wh ..

41 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, German FM review regional deve ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, German FM review regional developments, efforts to protect c ..

11 hours ago
 Emirati Field Hospital in Herat receiving Afghanis ..

Emirati Field Hospital in Herat receiving Afghanistan&#039;s quake victims

11 hours ago
 UAE Beach Soccer Team beat Mexico 5-4 to finish se ..

UAE Beach Soccer Team beat Mexico 5-4 to finish second in Spain

11 hours ago
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Tarahum - for ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Tarahum - for Gaza campaign centre in Abu Dh ..

11 hours ago
 Chairman of Fatwa Council: &#039;UAE at forefront ..

Chairman of Fatwa Council: &#039;UAE at forefront of helping those in need, in g ..

11 hours ago
 UAE President continues communications with world ..

UAE President continues communications with world leaders to stop escalation, en ..

11 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Luxembourg discuss regio ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Luxembourg discuss regional humanitarian conditions; e ..

12 hours ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini explores economic ties with Pa ..

Mohamed Al Hussaini explores economic ties with Pakistani counterpart

13 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed witnesses 1st Al Dhafra Camel Rac ..

Hamdan bin Zayed witnesses 1st Al Dhafra Camel Racing Festival

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan