UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NTDC Plants 5000 Saplings In Various Power Grids Stations

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 03:46 PM

NTDC plants 5000 saplings in various power grids stations

In line with the Clean and Green Pakistan initiative of Prime Minister, National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has planted 5000 saplings and trees at different sites of various grid stations of the Punjab province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :In line with the Clean and Green Pakistan initiative of Prime Minister, National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has planted 5000 saplings and trees at different sites of various grid stations of the Punjab province.

The spokesman said that NTDC was maintaining and operating its 500 kV and 220 kV grid stations and transmission lines throughout Pakistan.

Initially 5000 trees have been planted at grid station located at Lahore, Nokhar (Gujranwala), Yousafwala (Sahiwal), New Lahore South, Faisalabad, Samundri, Ludewala (Sargodha),Toba Tek Singh, Bandala (Faisalabad), Shiekhupura , Jaranwala , Kala Shah Kaku, Gakhar, Sialkot, Kassowal, Sarfraz Nagar and Okara.

The spokesman said that the officers and NTDC staff has taken keen interest in plantation of various plants at their sites and locations of grid stations throughout Punjab.

He further said that campaign of tree plantation would continue and would also be extended to other parts of the country.

The spokesman said that a concerted efforts of the public and institution was direly needed to combat the persistent and serious threats of climate change, global warming and greenhouse gases for clean and green Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Faisalabad Prime Minister Punjab Company Sahiwal Okara Sargodha Gujranwala Sialkot Toba Tek Singh Jaranwala Samundri

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways eases travel plans by introducing E ..

21 minutes ago

Urgent emergency support requested for airlines: I ..

21 minutes ago

Commodore Raja Rab Nawaz Of Pakistan Navy Promoted ..

32 minutes ago

Pharmaceutical goods' export increase 7.21% in 8 m ..

35 minutes ago

Biography: Chief Justice Lahore High Court Muhamma ..

35 minutes ago

WTA and ATP postpone all events until June 7

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.