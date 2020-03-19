NTDC plants 5000 saplings in various power grids stations

In line with the Clean and Green Pakistan initiative of Prime Minister, National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has planted 5000 saplings and trees at different sites of various grid stations of the Punjab province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :In line with the Clean and Green Pakistan initiative of Prime Minister, National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has planted 5000 saplings and trees at different sites of various grid stations of the Punjab province.

The spokesman said that NTDC was maintaining and operating its 500 kV and 220 kV grid stations and transmission lines throughout Pakistan.

Initially 5000 trees have been planted at grid station located at Lahore, Nokhar (Gujranwala), Yousafwala (Sahiwal), New Lahore South, Faisalabad, Samundri, Ludewala (Sargodha),Toba Tek Singh, Bandala (Faisalabad), Shiekhupura , Jaranwala , Kala Shah Kaku, Gakhar, Sialkot, Kassowal, Sarfraz Nagar and Okara.

The spokesman said that the officers and NTDC staff has taken keen interest in plantation of various plants at their sites and locations of grid stations throughout Punjab.

He further said that campaign of tree plantation would continue and would also be extended to other parts of the country.

The spokesman said that a concerted efforts of the public and institution was direly needed to combat the persistent and serious threats of climate change, global warming and greenhouse gases for clean and green Pakistan.