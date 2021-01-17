NTDC postpones annual maintenance of 500kV Rawat Grid Station

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :The spokesman of National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) has said that the annual maintenance work on 132 KV Bus Bar at 500 KV Rawat Grid Station to be carried out on 18 & 19 January 2021 has been postponed due to cancellation of shut down by Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO).

The spokesman further said that uninterrupted power supply will be continued to 132 KV and 66 KV grid stations of IESCO, said a press release issued on Sunday.