NTDC Promotes , Upgrades 53 Officials

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 07:10 PM

NTDC promotes , upgrades 53 Officials

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :National Transmission and Desptach Company Limited (NTDC) has promoted and upgraded 53 officials of different cadres.

The promotion board meeting was held under the supervision of Managing Director NTDC Engr. Muhammad Ayub, said a press release issued on Friday.

The promotion board recommended the promotion of 28 officials of Upper Technical Staff (Electrical Diploma Holder, Non Diploma holder & B-Tech). Whereas 5 Diploma Holders and 3 Non-Diploma Holders of Upper Technical Staff (Telecom), one sub engineer civil, 4 accounts officers to AM (CA) and 2 IT officers to AM (IT).

The promotion board also recommended time scale upgradation of 10 officials. Managing Director NTDC Engr. Muhammad Ayub said that such promotions motivate the employees to continue hard work and achieve the desired goals of the organization.

