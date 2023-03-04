NTDC regularises service of 11 sports persons, promotes 19 to next grade

National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has regularised the services of 11 sports persons, whereas 19 have been promoted to the next grades (varying from BPS 9 to BPS 18)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has regularised the services of 11 sports persons, whereas 19 have been promoted to the next grades (varying from BPS 9 to BPS 18).

The sports persons have represented NTDC and Pakistan at national and international sports competitions of hockey, football, volleyball, badminton, weight lifting, body building, karate, table tennis, cycling, basketball, netball and judo.

Managing Director NTDC, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan gave away the regularization and promotion letters to the players in a ceremony held at WAPDA House on Saturday.

While appreciating the excellent performance of the sports persons, MD NTDC emphasized that the players should go under extensive trainings in camps and must bring laurels for the nation as well as for the company.

He vowed that the players would be awarded for their excellent performance in different high level competitions.

The sports persons, whose services have been regularized included Muhammad Imran, Muzamil Mehmood, Muhammad Zahid Arif, Muhammad Ahsan Abbas, Hamra Latif, Rashid Noor, Muhammad Hamza Malik, Muhammad Umar, Muhammad Zubair Idrees, Salman Butt and Waqas.

While the promoted players included Syed Ali Mehdi, Haider Ali, Abdul Basit Ghafoor, Nadeem Abdul Rehman, Muhammad Kashif, Muhammad Khalid, Javed Khan, Muhammad Rameez, Muhammad Basheer, Haroon Javed, Owais Zahid, Nisar Ahmed, Shahid Ali, Haris Kamal, Muhammad Idris, Sonam Barkat and Muhammad Ashiq Hussain.

Two Assistant coaches, Muhammad Irfan Hussain and Sohail Ashraf, were also promoted to the next grade.