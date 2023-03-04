UrduPoint.com

NTDC Regularizes Service Of 11 Sportspersons, Promotes 19 To The Next Grade

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2023 | 11:38 PM

NTDC regularizes service of 11 sportspersons, promotes 19 to the next grade

National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has regularized the services of 11 sportspersons, whereas 19 have been promoted to the next grades

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has regularized the services of 11 sportspersons, whereas 19 have been promoted to the next grades.

The sportspersons have represented NTDC and Pakistan at national and international sports competitions of hockey, football, volleyball, badminton, weight lifting, body building, karate, table tennis, cycling, basketball, netball and judo, said a press release issued on Saturday.

Managing Director (MD) NTDC, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan handed over the regularization and promotion letters to the players in a ceremony held at WAPDA House.

While appreciating the excellent performance of the sportspersons, MD NTDC emphasized that the players should go under extensive trainings in camps and must bring laurels for the nation as well as for the company.

He vowed that the players will be awarded for their excellent performance in different high level competitions.

The sportspersons, whose services have been regularized, include Muhammad Imran, Muzamil Mehmood, Muhammad Zahid Arif, Muhammad Ahsan Abbas, Hamra Latif, Rashid Noor, Muhammad Hamza Malik, Muhammad Umar, Muhammad Zubair Idrees, Salman Butt and Waqas. While the promoted players include Syed Ali Mehdi, Haider Ali, Abdul Basit Ghafoor, Nadeem Abdul Rehman, Muhammad Kashif, Muhammad Khalid, Javed Khan, Muhammad Rameez, Muhammad Basheer, Haroon Javed, Owais Zahid, Nisar Ahmed, Shahid Ali, Haris Kamal, Muhammad Idris, Sonam Barkat and Muhammad Ashiq Hussain.

Two Assistant coaches, Muhammad Irfan Hussain and Sohail Ashraf, were also promoted to the next grade.

