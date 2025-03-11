- Home
- Pakistan
- NTDC regularizes services of 19 national, international players, promotes 25 to next grade
NTDC Regularizes Services Of 19 National, International Players, Promotes 25 To Next Grade
Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2025 | 12:00 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 11th Mar, 2025) The state-run National Transmission & Dispatch Company (NTDC) has regularized the services for 19 national and international athletes of grade 7 to grade 16, along with 25 players, who have also been promoted to the next grades, it was officially stated.
"These athletes have represented NTDC and Pakistan in a variety of sports, including hockey, cricket, football, volleyball, badminton, athletics, javelin throw, weightlifting, bodybuilding, boxing, judo, karate, swimming, wrestling, martial arts, table tennis, netball and cycling", central media wing of the NTDC has told media.
The NTDC media wing continued that Managing Director NTDC, Engr. Muhammad Waseem Younas met with the players at WAPDA House, Lahore, today.
While congratulating the players, MD NTDC said that the players had proven their abilities at national and international level and had brought pride to the company & the country, adding "We are proud of all of you".
He said that the players should work hard to further improve their performance and NTDC management was taking all steps to provide coaching and other facilities to its players.
He hoped that the players would continue to show such excellent performance in future competitions as well.
President NTDC Sports Association, General Manager (D&E) Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan, expressing his views on this occasion, said that success came only through hard work, the players should undergo intensive training to achieve success in the upcoming National Games.
The players whose jobs were made permanent on the recommendations of WAPDA Sports board and NTDC Regularization Board include, Muhammad Yasir Sultan (Javelin Throw), Shoaib Khan (Athletics), Jahanzeb Khan (Boxing), Hanzala Dastgir Butt (Weightlifting), Waqas Maqsood, Adnan Raees, Bismillah and Muhammad Saad (Cricket), Mahsam Nazakat (Martial Arts), Danish Rashid and Mohsin Ali (Wrestling), Murad Khan, Jan Muhammad and Usman Faryad Ali (Volleyball), Niamat ullah (Karate), Muhammad Ali Larosh (Badminton), Ali Sher (Swimming) and Muhammad Tariq (Bodybuilding).
The players who have been promoted to next grade include, Muhammad Khalid and Hamra Latif (Hockey), Ali Ahmed, Hayat ullah and Naqeeb ullah (Boxing), Farhan Rashid (Softball), Muzaffar Ali (Bodybuilding), Muhammad Ashfaq (Powerlifting), Haider Ali and Razia Parveen (Weightlifting), Syed Ali Mehdi, Bilal Jafri and Haroon Javed (Badminton), Muhammad Yasin Siddique, Muhammad Bashir and Muhammad Idris (Volleyball), Muhammad Yasir Sultan (Javelin Throw), Sadia Falak sher (Table Tennis), Ali Mahmood, Baz Muhammad and Kulsoom (Karate), Muhammad Zahid Arif and Salman Butt (Netball), Prince Muhammad Zahid Gulfam and Najeeb ullah (Cycling) and Naseer Ahmed (Swimming).
The ceremony was also attended by Patron-in-Chief NTDC Sports Association, Deputy Managing Director (Planning and Engineering) Engr. Qaiser Khan, General Manager (Asset Management) Engr. Muhammad Mustafa, General Manager (HR) Engr. Sohail Mumtaz Bajwa, General Manager (Media and Public Relations) Muhammad Ibrahim, sports officer Imran Zafar, coaches and other NTDC officers.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2025
AFC Champions League Elite: Qatar's Al Sadd, Saudi Al Nasr advance to quarter-f ..
Three Palestinians martyred in Israeli airstrike in Central Gaza
Mohammed bin Rashid attends Iftar banquet hosted by sons of late Dalmook bin Jum ..
UAE President receives Somali President
Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Secretary-General of Élysée Palace in Paris
Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Minister of Armed Forces in Paris
ICRC warns of worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza
Mustafa Kamal assumes charge as Health Minister
Mehbooba condemns Gulmarg, IIOJK fashion show
Exhibition on Islamic Calligraphy to be held on March 13
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NTDC regularizes services of 19 national, international players, promotes 25 to next grade6 minutes ago
-
Couple, 2-year-old daughter die in Tirah valley roof collapse6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest drug peddler, recover hashish46 minutes ago
-
Hazrat Khadija's death anniversary commemorated; Ulemas shed light on her services for Islam46 minutes ago
-
Two held for deducting amounts from pay draft under CM's Ramzan Package56 minutes ago
-
Three killed as house collapses in Khyber district1 hour ago
-
Two arrested for filming TikTok during Taraweeh prayers in Peshawar1 hour ago
-
Rana Sanaullah calls for collective dialogue to ensure national stability2 hours ago
-
SAPM slams PTI's false narratives, urges for national dialogue3 hours ago
-
Imran Shahnawaz – The Rising Star of Social Media11 hours ago
-
Home Minister inaugurates Highway Patrol Unit12 hours ago
-
Rain, thunderstorms expected in parts of country on Tuesday12 hours ago