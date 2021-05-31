UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 11:21 PM

NTDC rehabilitates damaged towers in Sindh

National Transmission and Desptach Company Limited (NTDC) has completed the repair and rehabilitation work of damaged towers of high power transmission lines in Jamshoro, Sindh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :National Transmission and Desptach Company Limited (NTDC) has completed the repair and rehabilitation work of damaged towers of high power transmission lines in Jamshoro, Sindh.

The Company spokesman told media here Monday that both the transmission lines have been energized and gradual power generation from Port Qasim Power Plant is being added to the national grid, which will be increased to its full capacity 1200MW subsequently.

He added that the rehabilitation work was carried out on war footings and during rehabilitation the power supply was provided via alternate sources and NTDC transmission system remained normal throughout the country.

The board of Directors NTDC and Managing Director Engr. Muhammad Ayub appreciated the efforts of NTDC engineers, staff and contractors on completion of Transmission Lines in minimum possible time.

