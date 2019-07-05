NTDC removes technical fault in Guddu power plant

National Power supply to affected areas of Sindh and Balochistan has been restored after removing technical fault in Guddu Power Plant

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :National Power supply to affected areas of Sindh and Balochistan has been restored after removing technical fault in Guddu Power Plant.

Spokesman, National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) on Friday said three transmission lines of 500 KV were tripped due to technical fault in Guddu at morning which resulted power suspension to various areas of Balochistan and Sindh.

However, the NTDC engineer removed the fault and restored all transmission lines. Currently, the NTDC whole system was normal and supplying electricity across the country, the Spokesman further said.