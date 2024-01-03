Open Menu

NTDC Replaces Circuit Breaker At Guddu Switchyard

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2024 | 12:00 PM

NTDC replaces circuit breaker at Guddu switchyard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The technical teams at National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) have accomplished the replacement of a damaged circuit breaker at the 500 kV Guddu Switchyard.

According to NTDC spokesperson the direction of management, additional staff was deployed to ensure the swift completion of replacement works.

NTDC has also successfully energized the 500kV Guddu-Muzaffargarh transmission line.

The NTDC spokesman said that dense fog in the vicinity of Guddu caused the tripping of NTDC's 500kV and 220kV transmission lines.

Consequently, one pole of the 500kV circuit breaker at the switchyard was also damaged.

However, the NTDC team immediately isolated the damaged pole from the switchyard, while ensuring that the other two circuit breakers remained operational.

To address this emergency situation, NTDC had a spare circuit breaker readily available in its warehouse, which was promptly utilized for the replacement.

Related Topics

Company From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2024

4 hours ago
 President grieved over demise of ex-finance minist ..

President grieved over demise of ex-finance minister Sartaj Aziz

12 hours ago
 FM Jilani remembers late Sartaj Aziz for his intel ..

FM Jilani remembers late Sartaj Aziz for his intellectual prowess, selfless serv ..

12 hours ago
 No chance of election delay, says Solangi

No chance of election delay, says Solangi

12 hours ago
 IFA's strict vigilance ensures quality food for ca ..

IFA's strict vigilance ensures quality food for capital residents

12 hours ago
IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gives house to family of ..

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gives house to family of martyred ASI

12 hours ago
 Kashmir freedom struggle icon Prof. Nazir Shawl re ..

Kashmir freedom struggle icon Prof. Nazir Shawl remembered in condolence referen ..

12 hours ago
 Bismillah Tower's shope engulfed by fire in Karach ..

Bismillah Tower's shope engulfed by fire in Karachi

13 hours ago
 Kashmiris to observe right to self determination D ..

Kashmiris to observe right to self determination Day on Jan 5

13 hours ago
 LCCI president lauds establishment of Business Fac ..

LCCI president lauds establishment of Business Facilitation Centre

13 hours ago
 Dry winter to continue; no chances of significant ..

Dry winter to continue; no chances of significant rain: PMD

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan