NTDC Restores Khawaza Khela-Madyan Transmission Line

September 20, 2022

NTDC restores Khawaza Khela-Madyan transmission line

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :The rehabilitation work on 132 kV Khawaza Khela-Madyan transmission line has been completed and power supply to the flood-hit areas of Swat (KPK) restored on Tuesday.

The National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) spokesman said that the transmission line was the asset of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), however, on the directions of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Minister for Energy Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan and Secretary (Power Division), Rashid Mahmood Langrial to restore the power supply to flood-affected areas on an emergency basis, NTDC was tasked to take a lead in rehabilitation works, said a press release issued here.

The spokesman further said that NTDC extended support to PESCO for executing the reconstruction of 13 towers of said transmission line, which were affected by torrential rains and floods.

Managing Director NTDC, Engr. Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan, deployed his technical resource to assist PESCO in the rehabilitation works, despite other ongoing rehabilitation works of NTDC.

The aim of the supervision of rehabilitation works of PESCO was to restore power as early as possible in the larger interest of the public. MD NTDC appreciated the efforts of the dedicated team for early completion of the task.

