NTDC Restores Total Supply To K-Electric: Spokesperson
Umer Jamshaid 58 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 09:27 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The Spokesperson Ministry of Energy on Wednesday said that total power supply to K-Electric from National Transmission and Desptach Company (NTDC) had been restored.
In series of tweets, he said, " At 1609 hours lightening stroke occurred on 220kV switchyard of Jamshoro grid station damaging isolator D8Q11 relating to 220kV Jamshoro - Tando Muhammad Khan and at 1646 hours circuits was restored".
He said at 1646 hours, 500kV switchyard at Jamshoro had also been energized.