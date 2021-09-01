NTDC restores total supply to K-Electric: Spokesperson

The Spokesperson Ministry of Energy on Wednesday said that total power supply to K-Electric from National Transmission and Desptach Company (NTDC) had been restored

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The Spokesperson Ministry of Energy on Wednesday said that total power supply to K-Electric from National Transmission and Desptach Company (NTDC) had been restored.

In series of tweets, he said, " At 1609 hours lightening stroke occurred on 220kV switchyard of Jamshoro grid station damaging isolator D8Q11 relating to 220kV Jamshoro - Tando Muhammad Khan and at 1646 hours circuits was restored".

He said at 1646 hours, 500kV switchyard at Jamshoro had also been energized.