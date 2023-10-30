NTDC secures land for 220kV Grid Station in Gujranwala

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has successfully acquired 369 kanal (46.125 acres) land for construction of a 220 kV grid station in Gujranwala.

According to NTDC spokesman here Monday, Land Acquisition Collector (NTDC) awarded land measuring of 369 kanals under Section-11 on October 26, 2023, which is the final stage of land acquisition under the Land Acquisition Act, 1894. Director General (Land) NTDC, was also present at the site of the future grid.

The establishment of 220 KV grid station at Gujranwala would improve the voltage profile of the area, and also benefit the domestic, industrial, commercial and agricultural consumers and help meet the growing demand for electricity in the area.

The NTDC Managing Director Engineer Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan appreciated the efforts of the NTDC team, which remained in continuous liaison with the local administration to complete the land acquisition process.