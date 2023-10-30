Open Menu

NTDC Secures Land For 220kV Grid Station In Gujranwala

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2023 | 06:40 PM

NTDC secures land for 220kV Grid Station in Gujranwala

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has successfully acquired 369 kanal (46.125 acres) land for construction of a 220 kV grid station in Gujranwala.

According to NTDC spokesman here Monday, Land Acquisition Collector (NTDC) awarded land measuring of 369 kanals under Section-11 on October 26, 2023, which is the final stage of land acquisition under the Land Acquisition Act, 1894. Director General (Land) NTDC, was also present at the site of the future grid.

The establishment of 220 KV grid station at Gujranwala would improve the voltage profile of the area, and also benefit the domestic, industrial, commercial and agricultural consumers and help meet the growing demand for electricity in the area.

The NTDC Managing Director Engineer Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan appreciated the efforts of the NTDC team, which remained in continuous liaison with the local administration to complete the land acquisition process.

Related Topics

Electricity Company Gujranwala SITE October

Recent Stories

Over 100% surge in regular savers in 2023: Nationa ..

Over 100% surge in regular savers in 2023: National Bonds

26 minutes ago
 Tawazun Council, Türkiye&#039;s SSB hold inaugura ..

Tawazun Council, Türkiye&#039;s SSB hold inaugural working group meeting in Abu ..

41 minutes ago
 ADGM publishes amendments to its Beneficial Owners ..

ADGM publishes amendments to its Beneficial Ownership and Control Regulations

41 minutes ago
 6th Dubai Watch Week to welcome visitors on 16 Nov ..

6th Dubai Watch Week to welcome visitors on 16 November

56 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber organises trade missio ..

1 hour ago
 Waha Capital appoints BHM Capital as its liquidity ..

Waha Capital appoints BHM Capital as its liquidity provider

2 hours ago
Bodour Al Qasimi launches PublisHer Excellence Awa ..

Bodour Al Qasimi launches PublisHer Excellence Awards in recognition of exceptio ..

3 hours ago
 Under UAE President&#039;s patronage, Sheikh Zayed ..

Under UAE President&#039;s patronage, Sheikh Zayed Festival to begin 17th Novemb ..

5 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 30 Afghanistan Vs. Sr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 30 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, ..

6 hours ago
 Emirati humanitarian team in Chad inaugurates seco ..

Emirati humanitarian team in Chad inaugurates second underground well in Amdjara ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2023

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan