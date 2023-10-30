NTDC secures land for construction of 220kV Grid Station in Gujranwala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has successfully acquired 369 kanal (46.125 acres) land for the construction of a 220 kV grid station in Gujranwala.

Land Acquisition Collector (NTDC) awarded land measuring of 369 kanals under Section-11 on October 26, which is the final stage of land acquisition under the Land Acquisition Act of 1894, said a press release issued on Monday.

The establishment of 220 KV grid station at Gujranwala will improve the voltage profile of the area, it will also benefit the domestic, industrial, commercial and agricultural consumers and help to meet the growing demand for electricity in the area.

Managing Director NTDC, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan appreciated the efforts of the NTDC team, which remained in continuous liaison with the local administration to complete the land acquisition process.