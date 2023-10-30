Open Menu

NTDC Secures Land For Construction Of 220kV Grid Station In Gujranwala

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2023 | 05:30 PM

NTDC secures land for construction of 220kV Grid Station in Gujranwala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has successfully acquired 369 kanal (46.125 acres) land for the construction of a 220 kV grid station in Gujranwala.

Land Acquisition Collector (NTDC) awarded land measuring of 369 kanals under Section-11 on October 26, which is the final stage of land acquisition under the Land Acquisition Act of 1894, said a press release issued on Monday.

The establishment of 220 KV grid station at Gujranwala will improve the voltage profile of the area, it will also benefit the domestic, industrial, commercial and agricultural consumers and help to meet the growing demand for electricity in the area.

Managing Director NTDC, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan appreciated the efforts of the NTDC team, which remained in continuous liaison with the local administration to complete the land acquisition process.

Related Topics

Electricity Company Gujranwala October

Recent Stories

Dubai International Chamber organises trade missio ..

59 seconds ago
 Waha Capital appoints BHM Capital as its liquidity ..

Waha Capital appoints BHM Capital as its liquidity provider

31 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi launches PublisHer Excellence Awa ..

Bodour Al Qasimi launches PublisHer Excellence Awards in recognition of exceptio ..

2 hours ago
 Under UAE President&#039;s patronage, Sheikh Zayed ..

Under UAE President&#039;s patronage, Sheikh Zayed Festival to begin 17th Novemb ..

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 30 Afghanistan Vs. Sr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 30 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, ..

5 hours ago
 Emirati humanitarian team in Chad inaugurates seco ..

Emirati humanitarian team in Chad inaugurates second underground well in Amdjara ..

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2023

9 hours ago
 Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation: Dedicated ..

Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation: Dedicated efforts to drive sustainabilit ..

19 hours ago
 Rubu Qarn educates future generations about cyber ..

Rubu Qarn educates future generations about cyber security

19 hours ago
 COP28 President calls for improved adaptation fina ..

COP28 President calls for improved adaptation finance for vulnerable nations at ..

19 hours ago
 UAE President congratulates Turkish President on c ..

UAE President congratulates Turkish President on centennial of Republic of Türk ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan