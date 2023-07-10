Open Menu

NTDC Secures Land For Construction Of 500 KV Grid Station In Sialkot

Faizan Hashmi Published July 10, 2023 | 09:39 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :The National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) acquired 736 Kanal 13 Marla land for construction of a 500 kV Grid Station located in Tehsil Daska, District Sialkot. The award of land, under Section-11 of the Land Acquisition Act 1894, was issued on Monday by the Land Acquisition Collector NTDC, said a press release.

The acquisition of land was completed at a total cost of Rs 337.4 million.

This significant project will comprise 2x750 MVA 500/220 kV auto-transformers and 3x250 MVA 220/132 kV transformers, which will be connected to the National Grid through 01 No. 500 kV and 02 No. 220 kV transmission lines.

With a total estimated cost of Rs 31.820 billion, the PC-1 of the project has already been approved. The funding for this project will be provided through AFD financing from the French Development Agency.

The successful completion of this milestone is a testament to the leadership of Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan, Managing Director NTDC and the hard work of the concerned project team, including General Manager (Project Delivery) North, Chief Engineer (EHV-I) North Islamabad, Project Director (EHV-I) North Islamabad and Director General (Land).

The construction of the 500 kV grid station in Sialkot is of vital importance for the strengthening of the power system in the region.

The project is aimed at to improve the voltage profile, eradicate load shedding and facilitate the evacuation of power from cost-effective hydel power plants in the north to the load centers of Punjab in the future.

Moreover, the project will contribute to reduce loading in the 220 kV & 132 kV system and improve the power supply position of the Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO). NTDC's aim through this project is to meet the increasing demand for electricity and ensure a reliable operation and smooth power supply to industries, businesses and domestic consumers across Pakistan.

Managing Director NTDC expressed his appreciation to the entire team for their remarkable achievement in reaching this significant milestone.

More Stories From Pakistan