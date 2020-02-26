UrduPoint.com
NTDC Secures Rs 6.4b Loan To Evacuate Wind Power From Jhimpir

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 11:58 PM

National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) has secured Rs 6.4 billion loan from consortium of banks for construction of 220/132 kV substation and allied transmission lines to evacuate 956MW clean renewable energy from 19 wind power plants located on wind corridor at Jhimpir, Sindh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ):National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) has secured Rs 6.4 billion loan from consortium of banks for construction of 220/132 kV substation and allied transmission lines to evacuate 956MW clean renewable energy from 19 wind power plants located on wind corridor at Jhimpir, Sindh.

According to NTDC spokesman of NTDC Headquarters here Wednesday, the consortium consisted of Habib Bank Limited (HBL), National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and Bank Islami Pakistan Limited. The NTDC Managing Director Zafar Abbas and heads of HBL, NBP and Bank Islami signed the Indicative Term Sheet on behalf of their respective sides.

The loan signing ceremony, he added, was held at Ministry of Energy (Power Division) Islamabad, which was attended by Minister for Energy Power Division Omar Ayub Khan, Prime Minister's Special Assistant Nadeem Babar, Secretary Power Division Irfan Ali, senior officials of the Power Division and NTDC.

The NTDC spokesman mentioned that NTDC, for the first time had explored the option of raising a loan on its own balance sheet without Government of Pakistan (GoP) guarantee.

The NTDC in the past had relied on GoP guaranteed loans from the local market. This loan signing would be a precursor for more funding for upcoming transmission line projects.

The spokesman furthered said that PC-1 cost of the Jhimpir-II project was Rs 10.753 billion and funding required was Rs 6.40 billion. The project would have 19 wind plants connected to it with a cumulative capacity of around 956 MW power would be inducted to the system in two phases.

The project would have sufficient capacity to transmit more power in future. To meet the future development in Gharo-Jhimpir wind corridor, the 220 kV grid station would be upgraded to 500 kV in coming years.

Power Division's Additional Secretary (I) Munir Azam, Additional Secretary (II) Waseem Mukhtar, Joint Secretary Zargham Eshaq Khan, NTDC Deputy Managing Director Wajahat Saeed Rana, NTDC CFO Amir Waheed Ahmed and DM (Finance) Masood Anjum were also present.

