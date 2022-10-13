NTDC set up 4-member inquiry committee to probe power breakdown issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) on Thursday set up four members inquiry committee to probe the reasons behind, look into the facts and causes of the partial blackout of NTDC's transmission system that engulfed the South region and certain areas of North region of on Oct 13.

The members included General Manager (Technical) Lahore Muhammad Mustafa, General Manager (AM) North Lahore Anwar Ahmed Khan, Chief Engineer (TSG) North Lahore Muhammad Ijaz Khan and Chief Engineer (Op) NPCC Islamabad Muhammad Zakaria, a notification issued here said.

The inquiry committee would submit its report within four days, it further said.

The terms of references (TORs) of the committee included mining root cause of the fault and to ascertain if the fault(s) leading to the partial blackout could have been contained?, to verify whether the measures (technical & timewise) taken by the concerned departments for the protection of the system were adequate?, review the previous inquiry reports into similar blackout incidents and ascertain whether the recommendations of those reports were adopted and implemented by the concerned departments or otherwise? and fix responsibility on the person(s) involved in case any negligence is observed.

Others TORs included recommend remedial measures to be taken in order to avoid the re-occurrence of the similar incident in the future and enquire into any other issue related to the incident, not otherwise mentioned in the TORs that the committee deems necessary to arrive at a concrete conclusion.