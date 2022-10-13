UrduPoint.com

NTDC Set Up 4-member Inquiry Committee To Probe Power Breakdown Issue

Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2022 | 04:10 PM

NTDC set up 4-member inquiry committee to probe power breakdown issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) on Thursday set up four members inquiry committee to probe the reasons behind, look into the facts and causes of the partial blackout of NTDC's transmission system that engulfed the South region and certain areas of North region of on Oct 13.

The members included General Manager (Technical) Lahore Muhammad Mustafa, General Manager (AM) North Lahore Anwar Ahmed Khan, Chief Engineer (TSG) North Lahore Muhammad Ijaz Khan and Chief Engineer (Op) NPCC Islamabad Muhammad Zakaria, a notification issued here said.

The inquiry committee would submit its report within four days, it further said.

The terms of references (TORs) of the committee included mining root cause of the fault and to ascertain if the fault(s) leading to the partial blackout could have been contained?, to verify whether the measures (technical & timewise) taken by the concerned departments for the protection of the system were adequate?, review the previous inquiry reports into similar blackout incidents and ascertain whether the recommendations of those reports were adopted and implemented by the concerned departments or otherwise? and fix responsibility on the person(s) involved in case any negligence is observed.

Others TORs included recommend remedial measures to be taken in order to avoid the re-occurrence of the similar incident in the future and enquire into any other issue related to the incident, not otherwise mentioned in the TORs that the committee deems necessary to arrive at a concrete conclusion.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Company

Recent Stories

Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Price ..

Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Prices Next Week

2 hours ago
 No action to be taken against Azam Swati without s ..

No action to be taken against Azam Swati without solid evidence: Minister

2 hours ago
 Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patient ..

Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patients' Drawings Into Space on Sput ..

2 hours ago
 EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based ..

EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based in Latin America - Commission

2 hours ago
 Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno ..

Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno incident claiming 18 lives

2 hours ago
 PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.