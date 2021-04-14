NTDC sets up central control center to keep liaison with NPCC & DISCOs during Ramadan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :In compliance of directions of Ministry of energy (Power Division), National Transmission & Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has setup Central Control Center at 220 kV grid station New Kotlakhpat Lahore to monitor and keep a close liaison with NPCC & all DISCOs during Sehr, Iftar and Taraweeh.

The Central Control Center will monitor stability of the Power System, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

MD NTDC Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan visited the control center and checked the arrangements. He said that the Central Control Center will work round the clock under the supervision of GM (Asset Management) North and dedicated team will look after continuous and uninterrupted power supply to all distribution companies throughout the country.

He said that in order to meet any emergency Regional Control Centers of Asset Management at Islamabad, Multan, Hyderabad & Quetta have also been established.

MD NTDC further said that in case of a fault at any Grid Station or Transmission Line of NTDC across Pakistan, the control center will monitor the team mobilisation and material directly and latest information will be shared with the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) and respective DISCOs.