UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NTDC Sets Up Central Control Center To Keep Liaison With NPCC & DISCOs During Ramadan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 09:41 PM

NTDC sets up central control center to keep liaison with NPCC & DISCOs during Ramadan

In compliance of directions of Ministry of energy (Power Division), National Transmission & Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has setup Central Control Center at 220 kV grid station New Kotlakhpat Lahore to monitor and keep a close liaison with NPCC & all DISCOs during Sehr, Iftar and Taraweeh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :In compliance of directions of Ministry of energy (Power Division), National Transmission & Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has setup Central Control Center at 220 kV grid station New Kotlakhpat Lahore to monitor and keep a close liaison with NPCC & all DISCOs during Sehr, Iftar and Taraweeh.

The Central Control Center will monitor stability of the Power System, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

MD NTDC Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan visited the control center and checked the arrangements. He said that the Central Control Center will work round the clock under the supervision of GM (Asset Management) North and dedicated team will look after continuous and uninterrupted power supply to all distribution companies throughout the country.

He said that in order to meet any emergency Regional Control Centers of Asset Management at Islamabad, Multan, Hyderabad & Quetta have also been established.

MD NTDC further said that in case of a fault at any Grid Station or Transmission Line of NTDC across Pakistan, the control center will monitor the team mobilisation and material directly and latest information will be shared with the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) and respective DISCOs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Quetta Company Hyderabad All General Motors

Recent Stories

DC for setup Bachat Bazaars in Matiari district

16 seconds ago

Production of Russian Coronavirus Vaccine Sputnik ..

18 seconds ago

Chinese Billionaire Jack Ma Takes Part in Meeting ..

19 seconds ago

Three-day celebration of Khalsa Janam Din, Vaisakh ..

21 seconds ago

Tehran Urges IAEA to Take Action to Prevent Incide ..

5 minutes ago

SDGs remain one of top national priorities of Paki ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.