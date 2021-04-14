UrduPoint.com
NTDC Sets Up Control Center To Liaison With NPCC & DISCOs During Ramazan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 10:14 PM

In compliance of directions of Ministry of Energy (Power Division), National Transmission & Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has set up Central Control Center at 220 kV grid station New Kotlakhpat Lahore to monitor and keep a close liaison with NPCC (National Power Control Center) and all DISCOs (power distribution companies) during Sehr, Iftar and Taraweeh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :In compliance of directions of Ministry of Energy (Power Division), National Transmission & Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has set up Central Control Center at 220 kV grid station New Kotlakhpat Lahore to monitor and keep a close liaison with NPCC (National Power Control Center) and all DISCOs (power distribution companies) during Sehr, Iftar and Taraweeh. The Central Control Center will monitor stability of the power system.

Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan visited the control center and checked the arrangements here Wednesday. He said that the Central Control Center would work round the clock under the supervision of GM (Asset Management) North and dedicated team would look after continuous and uninterrupted power supply to all distribution companies through out the country.

He said that in order to meet any emergency Regional Control Centers of Asset Management at Islamabad, Multan, Hyderabad & Quetta have also been established.

MD NTDC further said that in case of a fault at any grid station or transmission line of NTDC across Pakistan, the control center would monitor the team mobilisation and material directly and latest information would be shared with the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) and respective DISCOs.

