NTDC Sets Up Inquiry Committee To Look Into Collapse Of Power Breakdown

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 09:20 PM

NTDC sets up inquiry committee to look into collapse of power breakdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :The National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) has constituted four members inquiry committee to look into the facts/causes of collapse of power system between Saturday and Sunday night which plunged most of the country into dark.

According to the NTDC notification, the committee included GM North Malik Javeed Mehmood, GM technical NTDC Ghulam Abbas Memon, CE NTDC Atif Mujeeb Usmani and Chief Eningeer (Network) NPCC Sajjad Akhtar.

Malik Javed Mehmood would be convener of the committee while other three would be its members.

The committee would probe into the reasons/facts leading to collapse of the power system.

It would also determine responsibility upon the officer/official if found negligence for discharge of their duties. The committee was also mandated to suggest measures to prevent of re-occurrence of such incidents in future.

The committee was required to give its report with comprehensive findings/recommendation and way forward within seven days, the notification said.

More Stories From Pakistan

