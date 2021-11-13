UrduPoint.com

NTDC Signs Contract For Procurement Of Disc Insulator & Hardware String

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) will procure Disc Insulator & hardware string amounting to Euro 10,800,393 for 500kV SECL (Thar Block-I) to Matiari Double Circuit transmission line for evacuation of power from 1320 MW SECL Coal Power Plant.

The Contract Signing Ceremony for procurement of said material was held at Lahore, where Deputy Managing Director NTDC Engr. Muhammad Ayub and representative s of M/s. SEDIVER SAS, France signed the contract, said a press release issued on Saturday.

The ceremony was attended by the high ranked officers on both sides and French experts. Deputy Managing Director Mr. Muhammad Ayub chaired the occasion alongwith Deputy Managing Director Mr.

Safdar Ali.

A large number of General Managers, Chief Engineers and young Engineers were present on the occasion.

While addressing the ceremony, DMD Engr. Muhmmad Ayub expressed that quality of hardware and insulators is one of the critical factor in tripping of transmission lines. NTDC is making efforts to improve its design and specifications besides enhancing cooperation with leading manufacturers and industry experts to meet modern day challenges.

M/s. SEDIVER SAS, France is one of the renowned overhead insulators manufacturer in the World. The Leading Industry experts from the France also delivered a technical presentation followed by question answer session.

