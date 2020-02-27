UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NTDC Signs Rs6400m Loan From Consortium Of Banks For Construction Of 220 KV Substation

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 12:19 AM

NTDC signs Rs6400m loan from consortium of banks for construction of 220 kV Substation

In order to induct 956 MW power from wind power projects to the system, the National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) has secured Rs 6400 million loan from Consortium of Banks (Habib Bank Limited, National Bank of Pakistan & Bank Islami Pakistan Limited).

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th February, 2020) In order to induct 956 MW power from wind power projects to the system, the National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) has secured Rs 6400 million loan from Consortium of Banks (Habib Bank Limited, National Bank of Pakistan & Bank Islami Pakistan Limited).

The financing facility will be utilized for the construction of 220/132 kV substation and allied Transmission Lines to evacuate clean renewable energy from 19 wind power plants located at Jhimpir wind corridor.The loan signing ceremony was held at Ministry of Energy (Power Division) Islamabad, which was attended by Minister for Energy Power Division Mr.

Omar Ayub Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Mr. Nadeem Babar, Secretary Power Division Mr. Irfan Ali, Senior officials of the Power Division and NTDC.Managing Director NTDC Mr. Zafar Abbas and heads of HBL, NBP and Bank Islami signed the Indicative Term Sheet.The NTDC spokesman said that it is pertinent to note that, NTDC, for the first time has explored the option of raising a loan on its own balance sheet without GOP guarantee.

The NTDC in the past has relied on GoP guaranteed loans from the local market. This loan signing would be a precursor for more funding for upcoming transmission line projects.The spokesman furthered stated that PC-1 cost of the Jhimpir-II project is Rs 10.753 Billion and funding required was Rs 6.40 billion.

The project will have 19 wind plants connected to it, with a cumulative capacity of around 956 MW power will be inducted to the system in two phases. The project will have sufficient capacity to transmit more power in future.

To meet the future development in Gharo-Jhimpir wind corridor, the 220 kV grid station will be upgraded to 500 kV capacity in coming years.Mr. Munir Azam, Addl. Secretary (I) Power Division, Mr.

Waseem Mukhtar Addl. Secretary (II), Mr. Zargham Eshaq Khan Joint Secretary, Mr. Wajahat Saeed Rana Dy. Managing Director NTDC, CFO NTDC Mr. Amir Waheed Ahmed and DM Finance Mr. Masood Anjum were also present during the ceremony.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Loan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Company Bank February HBL National Bank Of Pakistan Market Capital Development Authority From Government Habib Bank Limited National Bank Of Pakistan (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

CDA failed to act upon Prime Minister vision

6 minutes ago

Hamed bin Zayed witnesses closing ceremony of 18th ..

50 minutes ago

First China Coronavirus Case Registered in Georgia ..

1 minute ago

US, Iraqi Armies Conduct Security Operations Aroun ..

43 minutes ago

North Macedonian Confirms 1st Coronavirus Case

43 minutes ago

US Navy Tests First SM-2 Missile From Restarted Pr ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.