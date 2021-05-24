UrduPoint.com
NTDC Starts Work On Restoration Of Damaged Towers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 04:20 PM

NTDC starts work on restoration of damaged towers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The National Transmission and Desptach Company (NTDC) has started work on emergency basis on restoration of towers of high power transmission lines damaged due to storm in Jamshoro.

As many as five towers of 500 KV Port Qasim and two towers of Dadu Transmission Lines were damaged yesterday due to severe storm, said a press release.

Managing Director NTDC Engineer Muhammad Ayub rushed to the site and started supervision of restoration work.

The spokesman NTDC said the Managing Director has directed to complete the restoration work within next four days.

