NTDC Succeeds In Controlling Material Theft In Sindh

February 23, 2023

NTDC succeeds in controlling material theft in Sindh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :The National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC), through its concerted efforts, has succeeded in controlling material theft incidents on the transmission lines, passing through remote areas of Sindh.

According to a spokesman for the NTDC, the company has intensified its efforts for protection of transmission lines passing through the Sindh remote areas. In this regard, regular patrolling is being carried out by the NTDC security staff with the support of local community and assistance from the law-enforcement agencies.

As a result, incidents of theft on the transmission lines have been reduced and miscreants, involved in these criminal activities, have been apprehended. The NTDC is also mulling over the option to employ people from the local communities of Sindh for protection of the lines, through its corporate social responsibility.

Managing Director NTDC Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan commended the efforts of the Security Directorate and Transmission Line patrolling teams in this regard.

