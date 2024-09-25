NTDC Successfully Launches SAP Finance Module
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2024 | 08:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has achieved a significant milestone in its digital transformation journey with the successful implementation of the SAP Finance Module, a key component of its Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.
A ceremony marking this achievement was held at NTDC's office in Shaheen Complex, where the Information Technology department team initiated the Go-Live for the Finance Module, signaling a major step towards modernizing the company's operations, said a press release.
Deputy Managing Directors Engr. Qaiser Khan (P&E) and Engr. Rasheed A. Bhutto (AD&M) congratulated the teams of Information Technology and Finance Directorates on this success. They directed the development of comprehensive training programs, including videos and manuals, for NTDC employees nationwide.
The new module is expected to facilitate NTDC's transition from manual processes to a paperless environment, significantly enhancing operational efficiency, they added.
Waseem Saadat, Chief Financial Officer and Khalid Mahmood, Chief Information Officer, along with their teams and power users, provided updates to NTDC management on the Finance Module and the overall ERP implementation.
They emphasized that this system will enhance transparency, accuracy, productivity, and efficiency across the organization.
The NTDC IT team is progressing towards the full implementation of SAP, focusing on SAP S/4HANA Finance. This comprehensive approach underscores NTDC's commitment to a full-scale digital transformation.
The ceremony was attended by key NTDC officials, including Engr. Sohail Mumtaz Bajwa, GM (HR); Muhammad Ibrahim, GM (Media & PR); Amir Rasheed, DG IT Network; Muhammad Farooq Shaukat, DG IT Software; Mr, Zakaullah Project Manager, Mr. Atif Riaz, Functional Managers Finance; and Tashbih-ul-Hassan, Manager Finance. Representatives from Siemens SAP vendor and PWC PMQA were also present at the event, highlighting the collaborative nature of this significant undertaking.
This successful launch marks a significant step forward in NTDC's commitment to leveraging technology for improved operational efficiency and service delivery in Pakistan's power transmission sector. As NTDC continues to modernize its systems, it is poised to enhance its capabilities in managing the country's power transmission infrastructure more effectively and transparently.
