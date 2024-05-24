Open Menu

NTDC Team Wins 49th Annual Inter-Unit Cycling Contest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2024 | 10:49 PM

NTDC team wins 49th Annual Inter-Unit Cycling contest

The National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) team won the 49th Annual Inter Unit Cycling Competition

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) team won the 49th Annual Inter Unit Cycling Competition.

The cycling competition was held from May 21 to 23 in Lahore and five teams, NTDC, FESCO, LESCO, GEPCO and QESCO participated in the event.

The chief guest of the ceremony Chief Executive Officer LESCO Engr. Shahid Haider gave away a trophy to the winning team, media wing of NTDC said in a statement on Friday.

The NTDC team secured the first position with 181 points while the FESCO team stood second with 94 points. LESCO’s team bagged 77 points, GEPCO got 48 points whereas QESCO’s team remained unable to get any points.

Abdul Basit, the cyclist of the NTDC team, won three gold and one bronze medal. Awais Khan won three gold and one silver medal, Najeeb Ullah Khan got one gold, one silver, and one bronze, Ahsan Abbas won two gold and one bronze medal while Nisar Ahmed got one gold medal. Muhammad Sharif and Muhammad Ali Butt were reserve players while Muhammad Zahid Gulfam was the head coach of the team.

NTDC management has congratulated the cycling team on winning the 49th Annual Inter Unit Cycling competition.

The National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) team won the 49th Annual Inter-Unit Cycling contest held from May 21-23 in Lahore.

Five teams, including NTDC, FESCO, LESCO, GEPCO, and QESCO, participated in the competition, the  

The chief guest of the ceremony, Chief Executive Officer LESCO Engr. Shahid Haider, gave away a trophy to the winning team.

The NTDC team secured first place with 181 points, while the FESCO team stood second with 94 points. LESCO's team bagged 77 points; GEPCO got 48 points; and QESCO's team remained unable to get any points.

Abdul Basit, the cyclist on the NTDC team, won three gold and one bronze medal. Awais Khan won three gold and one silver medal; Najeeb Ullah Khan won one gold, one silver, and one bronze; Ahsan Abbas won two gold and one bronze medal; and Nisar Ahmed won one gold medal. Muhammad Sharif and Muhammad Ali Butt were reserve players, while Muhammad Zahid Gulfam was the head coach of the team.

NTDC management has congratulated the cycling team on winning the annual inter-unit cycling competition.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Lahore Cycling Company Muhammad Ali May Gold Silver Bronze Media Event From Coach LESCO FESCO QESCO GEPCO

Recent Stories

Top UN court orders Israel to halt Rafah offensive

Top UN court orders Israel to halt Rafah offensive

2 minutes ago
 PM lauds Ireland's decision to recognize Palestine ..

PM lauds Ireland's decision to recognize Palestine as independent state

2 minutes ago
 IHC summons Margallah police with case record agai ..

IHC summons Margallah police with case record against Sardar Tanveer

18 minutes ago
 Jam Kamal invites Korean companies to invest in Pa ..

Jam Kamal invites Korean companies to invest in Pakistan

18 minutes ago
 Mayor Sukkur discusses arrangements of cattle mark ..

Mayor Sukkur discusses arrangements of cattle market

18 minutes ago
 DC Larkana chairs meeting, reviews arrangements fo ..

DC Larkana chairs meeting, reviews arrangements for monsoon, heat waves

26 minutes ago
Fire engulfs 50 huts, mud houses inhabited by noma ..

Fire engulfs 50 huts, mud houses inhabited by nomads

26 minutes ago
 District Council Attock denies allegations of fund ..

District Council Attock denies allegations of funds misappropriation

26 minutes ago
 PM seeks Chinese expertise to boost exports, promo ..

PM seeks Chinese expertise to boost exports, promote IT industry

26 minutes ago
 IMF likely to question Pakistan's subsidized power ..

IMF likely to question Pakistan's subsidized power tariffs for AJK

33 minutes ago
 Levies, police responsible for protection of life, ..

Levies, police responsible for protection of life, property of people: Home mini ..

29 minutes ago
 KP budget’s presentation a violation of constitu ..

KP budget’s presentation a violation of constitutional norms: Engr Amir Muqam

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan