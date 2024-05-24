NTDC team wins 49th Annual Inter-Unit Cycling contest

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) team won the 49th Annual Inter Unit Cycling Competition

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) team won the 49th Annual Inter Unit Cycling Competition.

The cycling competition was held from May 21 to 23 in Lahore and five teams, NTDC, FESCO, LESCO, GEPCO and QESCO participated in the event.

The chief guest of the ceremony Chief Executive Officer LESCO Engr. Shahid Haider gave away a trophy to the winning team, media wing of NTDC said in a statement on Friday.

The NTDC team secured the first position with 181 points while the FESCO team stood second with 94 points. LESCO’s team bagged 77 points, GEPCO got 48 points whereas QESCO’s team remained unable to get any points.

Abdul Basit, the cyclist of the NTDC team, won three gold and one bronze medal. Awais Khan won three gold and one silver medal, Najeeb Ullah Khan got one gold, one silver, and one bronze, Ahsan Abbas won two gold and one bronze medal while Nisar Ahmed got one gold medal. Muhammad Sharif and Muhammad Ali Butt were reserve players while Muhammad Zahid Gulfam was the head coach of the team.

NTDC management has congratulated the cycling team on winning the 49th Annual Inter Unit Cycling competition.

