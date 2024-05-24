NTDC Team Wins 49th Annual Inter-Unit Cycling Contest
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2024 | 10:49 PM
The National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) team won the 49th Annual Inter Unit Cycling Competition
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) team won the 49th Annual Inter Unit Cycling Competition.
The cycling competition was held from May 21 to 23 in Lahore and five teams, NTDC, FESCO, LESCO, GEPCO and QESCO participated in the event.
The chief guest of the ceremony Chief Executive Officer LESCO Engr. Shahid Haider gave away a trophy to the winning team, media wing of NTDC said in a statement on Friday.
The NTDC team secured the first position with 181 points while the FESCO team stood second with 94 points. LESCO’s team bagged 77 points, GEPCO got 48 points whereas QESCO’s team remained unable to get any points.
Abdul Basit, the cyclist of the NTDC team, won three gold and one bronze medal. Awais Khan won three gold and one silver medal, Najeeb Ullah Khan got one gold, one silver, and one bronze, Ahsan Abbas won two gold and one bronze medal while Nisar Ahmed got one gold medal. Muhammad Sharif and Muhammad Ali Butt were reserve players while Muhammad Zahid Gulfam was the head coach of the team.
NTDC management has congratulated the cycling team on winning the 49th Annual Inter Unit Cycling competition.
The National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) team won the 49th Annual Inter-Unit Cycling contest held from May 21-23 in Lahore.
Five teams, including NTDC, FESCO, LESCO, GEPCO, and QESCO, participated in the competition, the
The chief guest of the ceremony, Chief Executive Officer LESCO Engr. Shahid Haider, gave away a trophy to the winning team.
The NTDC team secured first place with 181 points, while the FESCO team stood second with 94 points. LESCO's team bagged 77 points; GEPCO got 48 points; and QESCO's team remained unable to get any points.
Abdul Basit, the cyclist on the NTDC team, won three gold and one bronze medal. Awais Khan won three gold and one silver medal; Najeeb Ullah Khan won one gold, one silver, and one bronze; Ahsan Abbas won two gold and one bronze medal; and Nisar Ahmed won one gold medal. Muhammad Sharif and Muhammad Ali Butt were reserve players, while Muhammad Zahid Gulfam was the head coach of the team.
NTDC management has congratulated the cycling team on winning the annual inter-unit cycling competition.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Top UN court orders Israel to halt Rafah offensive
PM lauds Ireland's decision to recognize Palestine as independent state
IHC summons Margallah police with case record against Sardar Tanveer
Jam Kamal invites Korean companies to invest in Pakistan
Mayor Sukkur discusses arrangements of cattle market
DC Larkana chairs meeting, reviews arrangements for monsoon, heat waves
Fire engulfs 50 huts, mud houses inhabited by nomads
District Council Attock denies allegations of funds misappropriation
PM seeks Chinese expertise to boost exports, promote IT industry
IMF likely to question Pakistan's subsidized power tariffs for AJK
Levies, police responsible for protection of life, property of people: Home mini ..
KP budget’s presentation a violation of constitutional norms: Engr Amir Muqam
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM lauds Ireland's decision to recognize Palestine as independent state2 minutes ago
-
IHC summons Margallah police with case record against Sardar Tanveer18 minutes ago
-
Mayor Sukkur discusses arrangements of cattle market18 minutes ago
-
DC Larkana chairs meeting, reviews arrangements for monsoon, heat waves26 minutes ago
-
Fire engulfs 50 huts, mud houses inhabited by nomads26 minutes ago
-
District Council Attock denies allegations of funds misappropriation26 minutes ago
-
PM seeks Chinese expertise to boost exports, promote IT industry26 minutes ago
-
Levies, police responsible for protection of life, property of people: Home minister29 minutes ago
-
KP budget’s presentation a violation of constitutional norms: Engr Amir Muqam29 minutes ago
-
K-Electric agrees to restore power of consumers on paying current bills: Nasir33 minutes ago
-
Speakers underscore importance of clear vision, consistent policy amid long-term strategy for Africa29 minutes ago
-
IESCO issues power suspension programme35 minutes ago