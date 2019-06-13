NTDC to adopt modern technology for lines supervision, security

(@imziishan)

National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has planned to adopt modern technology for monitoring, supervision and security of 500 and 220 kV transmission lines towers in southern region in collaboration with Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro Hyderabad, Sindh

The NTDC spokesman said on Thursday that telecom department of MUET has developed a Remote Monitoring and Intrusion Detection System based on hardware and software along with CCTV camera. The system would facilitate to prevent theft of towers and transmission line material, he said, asserting that GSM technology based CCTV camera would be installed on transmission line towers which would generate alarm to control room immediately in case of any intrusion around the tower. The surveillance system would be energized through solar power system, he mentioned.

The spokesman added that a demonstration was performed by MUET team on tower location No.428 of 500 kV Dadu-Jamshoro transmission line and the surveillance system responded successfully. Research and Development (R&D) department of MUET and NTDC would further improve the monitoring system keeping in view the transmission network of NTDC. The same arrangement could also be used for pollution studies and tower stability with minor modifications.

The NTDC Managing Director, DMD Asset Development & Management, GM Asset Management South, CSO/GM HR, NTDC officers and officials of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro witnessed the successful demonstration.

Later, MD NTDC met SSP Jamshoro and appreciated security staff for their continuous efforts and support for apprehension of culprits involved in theft of towers and transmission line material.