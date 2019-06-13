NTDC to Adopt Modern Technology for Monitoring Transmission Line ,Towers

(@FahadShabbir)

National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) has planned to adopt modern technology for monitoring, supervision and security of 500 and 220 KV transmission lines towers in southern region in collaboration with Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET)

The spokesman of NTDC has said that the Telecom department of MUET has developed a Remote Monitoring and Intrusion Detection System based on hardware and software along with CCTV camera. The system will facilitate to prevent theft of towers and transmission line material.

The GSM technology based CCTV camera will be installed on transmission line towers which will generate alarm to control room immediately in case of any intrusion around the tower.

The surveillance system will be energized through solar power system.He said that a demonstration was performed by MUET team on tower location No 428 of 500 kV Dadu-Jamshoro transmission line and the surveillance system responded successfully.

Research and Development (R&D) department of MUET and NTDC will further improve the monitoring system keeping in view the transmission network of NTDC. The same arrangement can also be used for pollution studies and tower stability with minor modifications.Managing Director NTDC, DMD Asset Development and Management, GM Asset Management South, CSO/GM HR, NTDC officers and officials of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro witnessed the successful demonstration.