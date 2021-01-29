UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NTDC To Carry Out Annual Maintenance Of 500 KV Grid Station Rawat On Saturday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 10:03 PM

NTDC to carry out annual maintenance of 500 kV grid station Rawat on Saturday

The spokesman of National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) has said that the annual maintenance work on 132 kV Bus Bar at 500 kV Rawat Grid Station will be carried out on Saturday (January 30).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The spokesman of National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) has said that the annual maintenance work on 132 kV Bus Bar at 500 kV Rawat Grid Station will be carried out on Saturday (January 30).

Subsequently partial load management will be observed from 9 am to 5 pm on 132 kV grid stations of IESCO if required, said a press release.

The spokesman said that these grid stations and feeders include Dina, Chakwal, Chakri, Adyala, Gujar Khan, Pinanwal, Dandot, Talagang, Dandah Shah Bilawal, Choa Syedan Shah, Noorpur Sethi and Bhagwal.

The spokesman appealed to the consumers for their cooperation, so that the maintenance is completed timely.

He said that annual maintenance of Bus Bar at 500 kV grid station Rawat will result in smooth and uninterrupted power supply and facilitate consumers of Chakwal and Rawalpindi areas.

Related Topics

Company Rawalpindi Chakwal Gujar Khan Talagang Dina January From Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Over three million doses of COVID-19 vaccines admi ..

1 hour ago

Supreme Court orders secretary to devise SOPs for ..

3 minutes ago

Libyan GNA Hopes Russian Business to Return Soon, ..

3 minutes ago

Parliamentary committee reviews progress of projec ..

3 minutes ago

Sugary drinks major contributors to increase diabe ..

10 minutes ago

Biden Urged Putin to Release Opposition Figure Nav ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.