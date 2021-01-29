NTDC to carry out annual maintenance of 500 kV grid station Rawat on Saturday

(@FahadShabbir)

The spokesman of National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) has said that the annual maintenance work on 132 kV Bus Bar at 500 kV Rawat Grid Station will be carried out on Saturday (January 30).

Subsequently partial load management will be observed from 9 am to 5 pm on 132 kV grid stations of IESCO if required, said a press release.

The spokesman said that these grid stations and feeders include Dina, Chakwal, Chakri, Adyala, Gujar Khan, Pinanwal, Dandot, Talagang, Dandah Shah Bilawal, Choa Syedan Shah, Noorpur Sethi and Bhagwal.

The spokesman appealed to the consumers for their cooperation, so that the maintenance is completed timely.

He said that annual maintenance of Bus Bar at 500 kV grid station Rawat will result in smooth and uninterrupted power supply and facilitate consumers of Chakwal and Rawalpindi areas.