NTDC to carry out maintenance on 500kV grid Rawat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The spokesman of National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) has said that the annual maintenance work on 132 KV Bus Bar at 500 KV Rawat Grid Station will be carried out on Saturday.

Subsequently partial load management would be observed from 9 am to 5 pm on 132 KV grid stations and 11KV feeders of IESCO if required, said a press release.

The Spokesman said that these grid stations and feeders include Gujjar Khan, Jatli, Padshahan, Chakwal, KTM, Ranial, Bakra Mandi, Sawan, Chaklala Cantt, MES, Kalar Saidan, Kahota, Bahria Town and Al-aziz. Whereas 132 kV grid stations Rawat and Dina will remain completely closed along with their relevant feeders.

The annual maintenance of Bus Bar at 500 KV grid station Rawat would result in smooth and uninterrupted power supply to facilitate consumers.