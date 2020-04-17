UrduPoint.com
NTDC To Carry Out Repair, Maintenance Work At Sangjani Grid Station

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 02:14 PM

NTDC to carry out repair, maintenance work at Sangjani Grid Station

The spokesman of National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) has said that partial load management will be observed on Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm on 132 kV grid stations and 11 kV feeders of IESCO connected to NTTDC system due the maintenance and repair work on two 132 kV Bus Bar at 220 kV Grid Station Sangjani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The spokesman of National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) has said that partial load management will be observed on Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm on 132 kV grid stations and 11 kV feeders of IESCO connected to NTTDC system due the maintenance and repair work on two 132 kV Bus Bar at 220 kV Grid Station Sangjani.

The Spokesman said that these grid stations and feeders include sector G-13,D-12, F-11, F-16, I-16, I-19, H-11,Zero point, Pir Wadhai, Satellite Town, KTM, Kamala Abad, Taxila, New Wah, Margla, Gondal, Faqirabad, Fateh Jang, Jand, Bosal, Lakkar Mar and Pindigheb, said a press release.

The Spokesman appealed to the consumers for their cooperation, so that the maintenance is completed timely.

He said that maintenance and repair work of two Bus Bars at 220 kV grid station Sangjani will result in smooth and uninterrupted power supply and facilitate consumers of Rawalpindi and Islamabad areas.

