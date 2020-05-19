UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NTDC To Carry Out Repair Work On Rawat-Neelum Transmission Line On May 20-21

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 06:11 PM

NTDC to carry out repair work on Rawat-Neelum Transmission Line on May 20-21

The spokesman of National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) on Tuesday said repair work on tower of 500kV Rawat Neelum Jhelum Transmission Line would be carried out on May 20-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The spokesman of National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) on Tuesday said repair work on tower of 500kV Rawat Neelum Jhelum Transmission Line would be carried out on May 20-21.

Subsequently partial load management would be observed from 9 am to 5 pm on May 20 and from 5am to 5pm on May 21 on 132 kV and 66 kV grid stations of IESCO, the spokeman said in a statement.

He said the grid stations and feeders including Chakwal, Chakri, Adiala, Gujar Khan, Jatli, Padshan, Pinanwal, Dandot, Talagang, Choa Syedan Shah, Noorpur Sethi, Bhagwal, Jand, Lakarmar and Tamman. Bestway Cement, Pakistan Cement, DG Khan Cement, Pak Lafarge Cement and Dandot Cement Industries would also face partial load management.

Related Topics

Pakistan Company Chakwal Jhelum Gujar Khan Talagang Jand May From Bestway Cement Limited Dandot Cement Company Limited Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

DEWA discusses enhancing cooperation with Singapor ..

14 minutes ago

Heaps of garbage may cause health threat for publi ..

1 second ago

Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque to reopen after Eid hol ..

3 seconds ago

EU, Western Balkans, Turkey Agree On Coordinated R ..

4 seconds ago

Oman Health Ministry Registers 292 New COVID-19 Po ..

6 seconds ago

Indus River System Authority releases 211,700 cuse ..

8 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.