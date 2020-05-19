NTDC to carry out repair work on Rawat-Neelum Transmission Line on May 20-21

The spokesman of National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) on Tuesday said repair work on tower of 500kV Rawat Neelum Jhelum Transmission Line would be carried out on May 20-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The spokesman of National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) on Tuesday said repair work on tower of 500kV Rawat Neelum Jhelum Transmission Line would be carried out on May 20-21.

Subsequently partial load management would be observed from 9 am to 5 pm on May 20 and from 5am to 5pm on May 21 on 132 kV and 66 kV grid stations of IESCO, the spokeman said in a statement.

He said the grid stations and feeders including Chakwal, Chakri, Adiala, Gujar Khan, Jatli, Padshan, Pinanwal, Dandot, Talagang, Choa Syedan Shah, Noorpur Sethi, Bhagwal, Jand, Lakarmar and Tamman. Bestway Cement, Pakistan Cement, DG Khan Cement, Pak Lafarge Cement and Dandot Cement Industries would also face partial load management.