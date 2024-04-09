NTDC To Ensure Uninterrupted Power Supply Across Country On Eid Holidays
Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2024 | 10:17 PM
On the directives of Ministry of Energy, the state-operated National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC), has finalized all essential arrangements to ensure uninterrupted power supply across the country
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) On the directives of Ministry of Energy, the state-operated National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC), has finalized all essential arrangements to ensure uninterrupted power supply across the country
including Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
The necessary measures were being made to celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitr in a traditional manner.
According to the details, a central control room has been established to make close coordination with the National Power Control Center and all distribution companies (DISCOs), which will operate round the clock during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.
Furthermore, regional control rooms in Islamabad, Multan, and Hyderabad have also been activated to address any emergency situation.
These control rooms have remained operational throughout Ramazan ul Mubarak.
Moreover, special teams have also been assembled under Asset Management (North) and (South) to provide immediate response in the event of any faults at NTDC grid stations or transmission lines.
The presence of concerned officers at the grid stations has been ensured throughout the holidays to uphold uninterrupted power supply.
Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan, the Managing Director of NTDC, had issued directives to the relevant NTDC units to maintain a vigilance, ensuring a seamless power supply across the country during the Eid celebrations.
APP/ahr/378/
Recent Stories
S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run in May election
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders relief for prisoners on Eid
Nobel-winning 'God particle' physicist Higgs dies aged 94
'TikTok Taoiseach': Who is Ireland's new prime minister Simon Harris?
Shipwreck off Djibouti leaves 38 migrants dead
Zelensky inspects fortifications around Kharkiv amid Russian attacks
Top Swiss party demands Council of Europe pullout after climate ruling
SPSC announces result of Combined Competitive examination 2022
Eid Namaz to be offered at over 1,000 congregations in Hyderabad
Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results - 1st update
ATC dismisses bail petition of doctor involved in illegal kidneys transplant
District police distributes Eid gifts among families of martyrs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders relief for prisoners on Eid8 minutes ago
-
Eid Namaz to be offered at over 1,000 congregations in Hyderabad18 minutes ago
-
District police distributes Eid gifts among families of martyrs8 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif message on Punjab Tax Day8 minutes ago
-
President Zardari felicitates nation, Muslim Ummah on Eid ul Fitr8 minutes ago
-
Visual storyteller Jimmy Nelson visits Pakistan8 minutes ago
-
CM message on Pakistan’s Constitution Day8 minutes ago
-
Tragic day in Attock: 3 lives lost, 3 injured in separate incidents8 minutes ago
-
Shawwal moon sighted, Eid on Wednesday7 minutes ago
-
SPP Larkana provides Eid gifts among 187 Police martyred families7 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 Attock cancels Eid holidays to ensure timely emergency services7 minutes ago
-
RTA recovers Rs 450,000 in excess fares, slaps Rs125,000 fine on transporters7 minutes ago