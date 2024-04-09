Open Menu

NTDC To Ensure Uninterrupted Power Supply Across Country On Eid Holidays

Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2024 | 10:17 PM

NTDC to ensure uninterrupted power supply across country on Eid holidays

On the directives of Ministry of Energy, the state-operated National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC), has finalized all essential arrangements to ensure uninterrupted power supply across the country

including Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

including Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The necessary measures were being made to celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitr in a traditional manner.

According to the details, a central control room has been established to make close coordination with the National Power Control Center and all distribution companies (DISCOs), which will operate round the clock during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

Furthermore, regional control rooms in Islamabad, Multan, and Hyderabad have also been activated to address any emergency situation.

These control rooms have remained operational throughout Ramazan ul Mubarak.

Moreover, special teams have also been assembled under Asset Management (North) and (South) to provide immediate response in the event of any faults at NTDC grid stations or transmission lines.

The presence of concerned officers at the grid stations has been ensured throughout the holidays to uphold uninterrupted power supply.

Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan, the Managing Director of NTDC, had issued directives to the relevant NTDC units to maintain a vigilance, ensuring a seamless power supply across the country during the Eid celebrations.

APP/ahr/378/

