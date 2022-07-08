UrduPoint.com

NTDC To Ensure Uninterrupted Power Supply During Eid: NTDC

Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2022 | 05:50 PM

NTDC to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Eid: NTDC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) Managing Director (MD) Engr Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan Friday said that NTDC will ensure uninterrupted power supply to distribution companies during Eid-ul-Azha.

He said this, while presiding over his first meeting after assuming the charge here at WAPDA House.

MD Dr Rana Abdul said that the NTDC teams would remain alert at National Power Control Centre (NPCC) and all grid stations across the country, adding that for this purpose, surprise visits would also be paid by the management.

It was pertinent to mention here that in pursuance of Ministry of Energy (Power Division) govt of Pakistan Notification, Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan has taken over the charge as acting MD NTDC on stop-gap arrangement on July 07, 2022.

He rendered service over 30-year of extensive experience of power sector.

He has served in power sector including NTDC on key posts like Deputy Managing Director (AD&M), GM (Project Delivery/GSC) North, GM (Technical), GM (TSG) and GM Asset Management North.

He also served as CEO FESCO, CEO LESCO, Chief Operating Officer Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park and CEO AEDB.

Related Topics

Pakistan WAPDA Company Alert July All Government General Motors LESCO FESCO

Recent Stories

President, PM express deep condolences over sad de ..

President, PM express deep condolences over sad demise of Shinzo Abe

8 minutes ago
 Hania faces trolling again over her workout video

Hania faces trolling again over her workout video

14 minutes ago
 Sara Ali Khan gives fans sneak peak into her Londo ..

Sara Ali Khan gives fans sneak peak into her London vacations

1 hour ago
 Former Japanese PM Abe dies after being shot in el ..

Former Japanese PM Abe dies after being shot in election campaign

3 hours ago
 Govt makes animals' hides collection conditional w ..

Govt makes animals' hides collection conditional with permission of Commissioner

4 hours ago
 Pakistan urges world to play role for peaceful res ..

Pakistan urges world to play role for peaceful resolution of J&K dispute

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.