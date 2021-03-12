UrduPoint.com
NTDC To Install 160 MVA Transformer At 500 KV Rawat: Partial Load Management To Be Observed In Some Areas

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 09:14 PM

NTDC to install 160 MVA transformer at 500 kV Rawat: Partial load management to be observed in some areas

A spokesman of the State-run National Transmission and Dispatch Company Ltd (NTDC) has said that in order to mitigate the system constraints, installation work of new 160MVA transformer at 500kV Grid Station NTDC Rawat has been completed. However, erection work of 132 kv isolator and jumpers will be carried out tomorrow (March 13) , it was officially said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) : A spokesman of the State-run National Transmission and Dispatch Company Ltd (NTDC) has said that in order to mitigate the system constraints, installation work of new 160MVA transformer at 500kV Grid Station NTDC Rawat has been completed. However, erection work of 132 kv isolator and jumpers will be carried out tomorrow (March 13) , it was officially said .

Resultantly, partial load management will be observed from 0500 hours to 1500 hours on 13th march if required on IESCO`s 132 kV Grid stations and 11 kV feeders. 132kV Grid Station Dina and its allied 11kV Dina-1, Capt. Nisar, Rohtas, Dina-4, Mado Klas, Col. Akram, Mangla Cantt, M Riyyaz Shaheed, Mansoor Shaheed, Mumtaz Shaheed will be affected. In addition, 11kV Feeders Reliance Mill, Jarrar Camp, Industrial, Emmar, Lab-I, Lab-II, Bhal, Islamabad Feed Mill, Jatha Hathial from 500kV Grid Station NTDC Rawat will also face load management, the NTDC spokesman said in a statement issued Friday evening.

The spokesman further said that partial and requirement based Load management in Rawalpindi, Gujar Khan and Chakwal and its suburbs, 11kV Feeders emanating from 132kV Old Rawat, Dina, Gujjar Khan, Jatli, Padshan, Chakwal, Chakri, Bhagwal, Adyala, Danda Shah Bilawal, Shoa Syedan Shah, MES, Kallar Syeddan, Kahuta, Bahria Town, Al-Ghurrair, F-16, I-16, KTM, Ranyal, Mandi Sawan, Chaklala, Cantt will also be carried out.

Installation of new transformer will enhance the capacity of 500kV Grid Station Rawat and will result in uninterrupted supply to the consumers during the holy month of Ramdhan and summers, the Statement added.

