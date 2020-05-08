NTDC to install 160 MVA Transformer at 500 KV Rawat Grid Station

National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) is all set to install 260 MVA Transformer at 500kV Rawat Grid Station for removing identified system constraints in order to provide uninterrupted power supply to the consumers of respective areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :

In this regard, NTDC engineers and staff will install 160 MVA transformer at 500 kV Rawat grid station, Islamabad, said a press release.

To commence the installation process of the transformer, power shutdown will be availed on May 9th and 10th 2020 from 06:00 a.m. to 03:00 p.m.

NTDC has managed to provide uninterrupted power supply to the consumers of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, however, in case of emergency some areas of Islamabad could be affected which will be restored immediately.

The NTDC spokesman said that the 500 kV Grid Station Rawat is already considered as a major hub for power dispersal of northern Punjab. With the installation of this fourth transformer of 160 MVA, the capacity of the grid station will be enhanced.

Resultantly, it will not only help improve system stability and voltage profile but also reduction in overloading of the system.