UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NTDC To Install 160 MVA Transformer At 500 KV Rawat Grid Station

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 09:36 PM

NTDC to install 160 MVA Transformer at 500 KV Rawat Grid Station

National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) is all set to install 260 MVA Transformer at 500kV Rawat Grid Station for removing identified system constraints in order to provide uninterrupted power supply to the consumers of respective areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) is all set to install 260 MVA Transformer at 500kV Rawat Grid Station for removing identified system constraints in order to provide uninterrupted power supply to the consumers of respective areas.

In this regard, NTDC engineers and staff will install 160 MVA transformer at 500 kV Rawat grid station, Islamabad, said a press release.

To commence the installation process of the transformer, power shutdown will be availed on May 9th and 10th 2020 from 06:00 a.m. to 03:00 p.m.

NTDC has managed to provide uninterrupted power supply to the consumers of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, however, in case of emergency some areas of Islamabad could be affected which will be restored immediately.

The NTDC spokesman said that the 500 kV Grid Station Rawat is already considered as a major hub for power dispersal of northern Punjab. With the installation of this fourth transformer of 160 MVA, the capacity of the grid station will be enhanced.

Resultantly, it will not only help improve system stability and voltage profile but also reduction in overloading of the system.

Related Topics

Islamabad Punjab Company Rawalpindi Hub May 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan witnesses surge in infections with more t ..

21 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed affirms UAE&#039;s solidarity w ..

41 minutes ago

Zalmay Khalilzad calls on Army Chief

45 minutes ago

‘Umar Akmal neither showed remorse nor did apolo ..

1 hour ago

Provision of all the facilities as per jail manual ..

46 seconds ago

Croatia's Prime Minister Accepts Resignation of De ..

47 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.