NTDC to Install 160-MVA transformer at Rawat grid station

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The National Transmission and Dispatch Company Limited (NTDC) is all set to remove identified system constraints in order to provide uninterrupted power supply to consumers of various areas.

According to an NTDC spokesperson here on Friday, in this regard, the Company would install 160-MVA transformer at 500-kV Rawat grid station, Islamabad.