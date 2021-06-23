NTDC to plant 100,000 trees in its Grid Stations

National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) will plant 100,000 trees at its 500kV and 220 kV grid stations across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) will plant 100,000 trees at its 500kV and 220 kV grid stations across the country.

In this regard tree plantation ceremony was held at 500kV under construction grid station Faisalabad West, on Wednesday, where Managing Director NTDC Engr. Muhammad Ayub planted a tree.

The decision has been taken in line with the lean and Green Pakistan initiative of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the ceremony, MD NTDC Engr. Muhammad Ayub said that trees will be planted at all grid stations of NTDC. He said that tree plantation will help combat the persistent and serious threats of climate change, global warming and greenhouse gases for clean and green Pakistan.

Tree plantations will also minimize the environmental impact of construction of new grid stations and transmission lines in the existing vicinities.

While talking about the 500 kV grid station Faisalabad West, MD NTDC said that construction work of said grid station is also being completed on fast track.

The project is being completed with the cost of Rs. 9379 million spread over 90 acres of land.

Two transformers of 750MVA and 3 transformers of 250MV will be installed at the Grid Station. It is pertinent to note that two 500kV transmission lines for said grid station have already been completed.

The completion of the project will facilitate and help tackle the increasing demand of electricity of domestic, industrial, commercial and agri consumers of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO).