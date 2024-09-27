NTDC Training Workshop Concludes
Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) The National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) Human Resource Department organized a two-day training workshop on gender mainstreaming and women empowerment at a local hotel here on Friday.
General Manager (HR) Engr. Sohail Mumtaz Bajwa was the chief guest of the concluding ceremony, who gave away shields and certificates to the trainers and participants.
The workshop was conducted in collaboration with French Development Agency (AFD) and its consultancy firm NIRAS. The firm has been engaged by AFD for gender reforms within NTDC. It was the last session of a series of six workshops after Islamabad, Faisalabad, Multan, Hyderabad and Peshawar.
The training was conducted by Dr. Farzana Bari, a lead trainer from NIRAS.
Key topics covered in the workshop, included, societal constructs of gender, intersectional approaches, Pakistan's constitutional and international commitments to gender equality and the need of formal gender mainstreaming policies within NTDC.
In addition to theoretical discussions, the workshop also featured practical activities. Participants were engaged in group exercises and designing project cycles with a gender-sensitive perspective. Other important areas of focus included understanding workplace harassment, dispelling myths about it, and examining Pakistan’s legal framework for preventing sexual harassment.
This comprehensive approach equipped NTDC employees with the knowledge and practical tools needed to create an inclusive and equitable work environment.
