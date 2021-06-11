NTDC transmits 23,633 MW electricity

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :National Transmission and Desptach Company (NTDC) has successfully transmitted 23,633 MW highest ever electricity transmission through National Power Control Centre (NPCC) on Friday.

The spokesman of NTDC said that on 10th June 2020, maximum 18392 MW power was transmitted through NTDC network.

The present increase of 18.

4 % electricity transmission of 5241 MW as compared to the previous year, indicates the positive growth in power sector, said a press release.

The spokesman further said that during this highest power transmission, NTDC Network remained stable throughout the country.

Minister for Energy (Power Division) Hamad Azhar and Special Advisor to PM, Tabish Gauhar appreciated and congratulated NTDC and its team for successful transmission of 23,633 MW.