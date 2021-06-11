UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NTDC Transmits 23,633 MW Electricity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 09:49 PM

NTDC transmits 23,633 MW electricity

National Transmission and Desptach Company (NTDC) has successfully transmitted 23,633 MW highest ever electricity transmission through National Power Control Centre (NPCC) on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :National Transmission and Desptach Company (NTDC) has successfully transmitted 23,633 MW highest ever electricity transmission through National Power Control Centre (NPCC) on Friday.

The spokesman of NTDC said that on 10th June 2020, maximum 18392 MW power was transmitted through NTDC network.

The present increase of 18.

4 % electricity transmission of 5241 MW as compared to the previous year, indicates the positive growth in power sector, said a press release.

The spokesman further said that during this highest power transmission, NTDC Network remained stable throughout the country.

Minister for Energy (Power Division) Hamad Azhar and Special Advisor to PM, Tabish Gauhar appreciated and congratulated NTDC and its team for successful transmission of 23,633 MW.

Related Topics

Electricity Company June 2020

Recent Stories

PTI govt working for sustainable industrial growth ..

2 minutes ago

EU Drug Regulator Advises European Bloc Avoid Usin ..

2 minutes ago

SSCI terms budget business friendly

2 minutes ago

Belarus' Lukashenko Accepts Resignation of Preside ..

6 minutes ago

USS Laboon Enters Black Sea, Russian Navy Forces M ..

6 minutes ago

Rain expected in Lahore

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.