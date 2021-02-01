NTDCL notifies partial load management in Rawalpindi

National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDCL) spokesman said here Monday that annual maintenance work on 132 kV Bus Bar at 500 kV Rawat Grid Station would be carried out tomorrow (Tuesday), subsequently partial load management would be observed from 9 am to 5 pm on 132 kV grid stations of IESCO if required

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDCL) spokesman said here Monday that annual maintenance work on 132 kV Bus Bar at 500 kV Rawat Grid Station would be carried out tomorrow (Tuesday), subsequently partial load management would be observed from 9 am to 5 pm on 132 kV grid stations of IESCO if required.

These grid stations and feeders include Cantt Rawalpindi, Chaklala, Sawan, Behria Town, Bakra Mandi, KTM, I-16, F-16 and New Chakri (Ranial), he mentioned.

The Spokesman appealed to the consumers for their cooperation, so that the maintenance is completed timely. He said that annual maintenance of Bus Bar at 500 kV grid station Rawat would result in smooth and uninterrupted power supply and facilitate consumers of Rawalpindi and other areas.