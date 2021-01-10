(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :The Spokesman of National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) on Sunday said NTDC grid stations of 220kV and 500 kV and transmission system have been fully restored across the country.

Sharing the updates, the spokesman said power supply to Karachi has also been restored through 500 kV Jamshroo-NKI-Karachi transmission line.

Power supply to Muzaffargarh and Rahim Yar Khan has also be resumed from Guddu Power Plant, he said.

He said Managing Director (MD) NTDC Dr Khawaja Raffat has personally been monitoring since Saturday night the situation from Lahore Data Centre.

The MD lauded the general manger National Power Control Centre, GMs NTDC North and South, officers and all field staff for their untiring efforts to restore the power supply.